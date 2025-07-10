Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island welcomes families to honor 9/11 victims and heroes on memorial

Families are invited to submit the names of loved ones—victims and first responders—for inclusion on September 11th Memorial.

Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island offers families of victims and first responders the opportunity to submit loved ones’ names for inscription on its 9-11 memorial as part of the 2025 remembrance of the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks on America.

The memorial monument, located within the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, was erected in 2003 and currently displays the names of over 500 individuals who passed on 9/11 and others who have passed due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Family members who lost loved ones are encouraged to submit their names using a special form with required information and attestation. The deceased’s full name and optionally, their profession or role, will be added to the memorial.

All forms must be submitted and arrive by email or mail by Aug. 1, 2025. The form is available online at https://CCLongIsland.org/9-11-memorial/ or by email requests at AAndersen@CCLongIsland.org. Those who lost their lives later due to health conditions and exposure at Ground Zero and lower Manhattan are also eligible.

“We regularly add names to the memorial and seek to do so before 9/11 each year. All that families need to do to have a name listed is to complete and submit our form with information about the deceased. They need not have been buried at one of our four cemeteries,” said Richard Bie, CEO of Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island. “Our memorial at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood is a place of solace, reflection and tribute to the lives that were tragically lost.”

Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island’s 9-11 memorial is a beautiful black marble sculpture that is the centerpiece of a specially designated area of the cemetery, which was set aside for victims of the terrorist attacks. Placement of names on the memorial is provided by Catholic Cemeteries at no cost to the families, and the individuals do not have to be Catholic for inclusion.

Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island owns and operates four cemeteries across Long Island, including Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, Queen of All Saints Cemetery in Central Islip, and Queen of Peace Cemetery in Old Westbury.

Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island is dedicated to meeting both the spiritual and physical needs of the more than 1.4 million Catholics across the Diocese of Rockville Centre, which encompasses Nassau and Suffolk counties.