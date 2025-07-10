Hicksville board reappoints president and vice president

The members of the 2025-2026 Hicksville Board of Education: (back row L. to R.) trustees Irene Carlomusto, Sunita Manjrekar, Danielle Fotopoulos, Patricia Bulerin, (front row L. to R.) Secretary Erin Guida, President Annette Beiner and Vice President Linda Imbriale.

The Hicksville School District Board of Education swore in its former president and vice president before reappointing them to their position at its annual reorganization meeting.

To start the July 2 meeting, Annette Beiner and Linda Imbrialle took the oath standing side by side. Beiner was then the only nominee for president, as she returned to her position.

Beiner has been a member of the board since 2022.

The appointment of vice president was not simple. Beiner, now in charge of the meeting, opened the floor for nominations. Imbrialle was the former vice president of the board, but her name was not the first one mentioned.

“I’d like to nominate Sunita [Manjrekar],” Trustee Patricia Bulerin said.

Imbrialle was subsequently nominated, but Manjrekar was voted on first since her name was the first one called.

Manjrekar received three votes from members, meaning that Imbrialle received the majority of the seven-person board’s tally.

Imrbialle is a stay-at-home mother who has lived in Hicksville for over 26 years. She has been a member of the district’s board of education since 2019.

In May, when community members voted on the candidates and the district’s controversial budget, Imbrialle defeated Faisal Mirza for the position on the board.

The district decided to exceed the tax cap, making it one of three budgets on Long Island to require 60% voter approval, which it received. Imrbrialle and Beiner were both in favor of the district’s decision to pierce the tax cap.

Erin Guida was also appointed as the board’s secretary during the meeting.