Port Washington School District welcomes new director of guidance

Arini joins the district with extensive experience in student support services, having most recently served as the director of guidance and social work at the West Islip Union Free School District. He was the K–12 director of guidance at the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District, where he focused on enhancing counseling programs and student support systems.

“I’m honored to join the Port Washington School District,” said Arini. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, students, and families to build upon the district’s strong tradition of supporting student success and well-being.”

He holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Colorado Technical University and a Master of Science in school counseling from the New York Institute of Technology. He also earned advanced certificates in school building leadership and school district leadership from Stony Brook University.

In addition to his administrative experience, Arini has worked as both a school and college counselor, helping students with academic planning and postsecondary goals. His career has emphasized creating inclusive environments that support student achievement and well-being.

The Port Washington School District said it looks forward to Arini’s leadership as he works to strengthen the district’s counseling services for all students.