The Shed: Inside the 2025 Best Outdoor Dining restaurant

On any given day, if you head down to West Sayville and take the gentle turn up the driveway at The Shed, you’ll find something more than just a meal — you’ll find a moment. It might be the clink of glasses over brunch, the laughter of kids hopping off bikes, or the sight of a dog lounging happily under a table on the patio. Whatever it is, it’s special. And now, it’s official: The Shed West Sayville has been named Best Outdoor Dining on Long Island.

What started as a cozy brunch concept in Huntington in 2017 has grown into a beloved Long Island staple, with outposts in Plainview, Westbury, and even as far as Mohegan Sun. But the West Sayville location, opened in 2019, holds a particular charm — one that feels like home.

It’s the only free-standing Shed, a breezy white building nestled on its own thriving piece of property, complete with a front and side patio, a putting green, and a vibe that feels more like a weekend getaway than a restaurant.

“It’s a full experience,” said Jonathan Sidewitz, general manager.

The energy here isn’t just in the environment — it’s in the service. Every guest, whether they show up in dress shoes or flip-flops, is welcomed with the same big smile. The Shed keeps one all-day menu running from 10 a.m. through close, so you can dive into brunch, grab a cocktail, or savor dinner without feeling rushed. It’s a rhythm that fits all walks of life.

As summer settles in, the team at The Shed is leaning into the sunshine. New seasonal cocktails are already turning heads—bright, colorful, and photo-ready. New menu items are making their debut too, crafted to match the vibrant energy of outdoor dining. And then there’s the putting green, stocked with balls for guests young and old and even four-legged. The whole family is welcome, always.

“We try to give everyone the same great experience inside or out,” Sidewitz said.

Community is more than a word at The Shed. Many of the team members are locals — some in their first job, others between careers, and some building a full-time future here. The restaurant is constantly finding ways to support local organizations, whether through donations, school credits, or simply being a dependable part of town life.

Winning Best Outdoor Dining wasn’t just a proud moment for The Shed — it was a thank-you to the community that made it possible.

“There are so many great places on Long Island, so to know that people chose us — it means everything,” he said.

As the sun stays out longer and the tables fill up faster, The Shed in West Sayville is exactly where Long Island wants to be: outside, together, and welcomed — just as you are.