New windows help reopen VFW Post 1819’s recreation space in Port Washington

VFW Post 1819 reopened their recreation center for veterans, thanks to a donation by King Quality Roofing and Siding. Commander Robert Freeland (L.) and Trustee Jerry Tedeschi (R.).

Thanks to a donation from Long Island-based King Quality Roofing and Siding, members of Port Washington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819 have a renewed space to gather, relax and connect.

On May 13, the contractor donated and installed five new basement windows in the post’s 1933 building, replacing aging single-pane windows that had left the space drafty and prone to flooding. The upgrades have made the basement dry, comfortable and functional again, clearing the way for the post to reopen its recreation area, which includes a bar, ping pong table, billiards and a dart board.

“This donation has made a real difference,” said Post 1819 Trustee Jerry Tedeschi. “We once again have a basement where members can gather and enjoy each other’s company. This renewed space builds camaraderie, makes the post more welcoming and will help us grow our membership.”

Tedeschi contacted King Quality after having the company replace his own roof several years ago. When he explained the VFW’s need for help, CEO Jeff Brett, whose family has deep ties to the military, didn’t hesitate.

“At King Quality, we’re proud to support the veterans who’ve served our country,” Brett said. “My grandfather helped start a VFW in Port Jefferson Station after World War I, and my father served in the Navy during World War II. It’s an honor for me and the whole King Quality team to support local VFWs like Post 1819.”

The project was part of King Quality Cares, the company’s charitable initiative to support local causes on Long Island.

Post 1819 plays an active role in the community, assisting veterans with housing, benefits and health care, and leading Honor Guard ceremonies on holidays and at funerals.

The newly renovated space is expected to help the organization retain and attract members as it continues its mission of supporting veterans and serving Port Washington.