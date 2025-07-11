Buckley County Day School holds 98th commencement exercises

All the ageless signs that Buckley was ready for its 98th Commencement Exercises were present: the white tent on the Roby Young Field, the Trustees’ Bowl filled with red roses and awaiting for the name of its recipient to be announced and the graduates’ plaques displayed before being presented to the school.

The joy of the graduates, wearing red and blue sashes and ties, was palpable, as was the pride of their families. Father Panteleimon Papadopoulos, presiding priest of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection, gave this year’s invocation.

Father Papadopoulos was introduced by graduate George Georgelis who expressed his gratitude for Papadopoulos’s kindness,

wisdom, and example, and presented him as a constant source of spiritual guidance and encouragement.

Father Papadopoulos asked the community to pause and give thanks for the gift of learning, for the guidance of dedicated teachers and mentors, for the support of family and friends, and for the growth that has taken place in the hearts and minds of the young graduates.

“May they carry forward,” Papadopoulos added, “the values learned here: integrity, curiosity, compassion, and the courage to lead with purpose and perseverance.”

On behalf of his classmates, Enzo Fischetti presented physical education and health teacher Matt Kelly with the Teacher-of-the-Year Award, which was selected by the graduating class.

“[He] is one faculty member who got us here today; someone the graduates always look forward to seeing in the morning; someone always there to help and give advice; someone creating a space that makes students feel safe,” Fischetti said.

The Thomas J. Reid Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes outstanding teaching, demonstrated by concern for each student, quality of instruction, and commitment to Buckley. The 2025 Thomas J. Reid Excellence in Teaching Award was presented to second-grade teacher Ashley Lane.

The G. Robert Gage Award for Excellence in Teaching, named and given in memory of Bob Gage’s late father, is given annually to a faculty member in recognition of their excellence in teaching.

This award is funded every year by the investment income earned on the Gage family’s endowment gift. First-grade teacher Kim LiCalzi received the G. Robert Gage Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2025.

A generous endowment gift from Linda and John Powers made possible the presentation of an additional faculty award at graduation. The Powers Family Teacher Recognition Award is given annually to a faculty member in recognition of their embodiment of the school’s character and spirit, care and nurturing qualities, and excellence in teaching.

This year, the Powers Family Teacher Recognition Award was presented to Lower School and Fifth Grade Science Teacher Maureen Vera. Board Chair Chris Lee presented this year’s Trustees’ Bowl, the school’s most prized academic award, to Rowan Subbaiah, who achieved the highest grade point average.

The Scholarship Medal for the second highest academic average was awarded to Alyssa Sugiyama, while Paige Schoen earned the certificate of merit for the third highest average. Alyssa Sugiyama, Student Council President, presented the gift of the Class of 2025 to Buckley Country Day School. The Class of 2025, which initiated music with lunch on Fridays, raised money to purchase a new portable sound system.

“Music has the power to lift us up and bring people together,” Sugiyama said.

Because the class raised more money than needed for the sound system, they chose to allocate another $1,000 to the Head of School’s Impact Fund, which was started by the Class of 2017 to assist Buckley Country Day School’s families with expenses beyond tuition.

Athletic director Brian Boyle was selected by the graduating class to be their faculty speaker. Julia Rosenthal introduced him as a teacher who always knows what to say when students need advice and makes everyone feel like family.

Boyle said it was a privilege to teach the graduates, coach them, learn from them, and watch them form friendships that will stay with them for life.

“Buckley is part of who you are,” Boyle said. “It’s in the way you treat others with kindness, the way you challenge yourself, the way you strive not just to do well, but to do great.”

“The memories you have made here,” he concluded, “are memories that remind you that this was home.”

Gia Skenderi, who graduated in 201,9 was this year’s alumna speaker. Gia was introduced by her sister, Adrianna, the youngest and last of four Skenderi graduates. Adrianna introduced her big sister as someone who balances everything she does with grace and always finds the time to offer her support and wisdom.

“Having a sister is a bond I hope everyone can experience, especially if your sister is like mine,” Adrianna proudly shared.

“It takes family cheering you on, teachers leading the way, and friends walking beside you,” Gia said. “It’s not just about fitting in or standing out; it’s about staying true to yourself and lifting others up along the way. Be brave enough to try new things, bold enough to be different, and kind enough to cheer for each other’s successes.”

The two student speakers selected by their peers were Victoria James and Alyssa Sugiyama. In what the district called a witty social commentary, Alyssa and Victoria chose to expose the reality of their generation’s digital, wired life and contrast it with the messiness and beauty.

“The one thing that never came with a quick fix, one thing we couldn’t ask AI for; one thing that was not handed to us no matter how badly we wished it were,” the speakers said. “It’s not in any textbook. There’s no how-to video and surely no step-by-step instructions: friendship.”

Replaying the ups and downs of their journey from lower school to upper school to graduation, Alyssa and Victoria highlighted the many, and often small, acts of friendship with which the graduates held each other up. Alyssa and Victoria concluded their remarks by thanking the Buckley faculty and staff.

Diplomas were then awarded to the members of the graduating class. Newly elected student council co-presidents Sophie Lee ’26 and Sarp Li ’26 displayed the wooden plaques carved by the graduates as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Simultaneously, eighth-grade advisors read excerpts from comments selected by the Head of School and written by the students’ teachers over the past twelve years.

Father Papadopoulos concluded the ceremony with a beautiful blessing for the graduates and the school community.