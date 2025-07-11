Farmingdale Music On Main kicks off summer fun

Hundreds of people gathered for the first of four Farmingdale Music on Main events this summer.

Downtown Farmingdale kicked off its summer festivities on Thursday, July 10, with music, food and lots of vendors lining up on Main Street.

Farmingdale’s Music On Main brought hundreds of community members to the streets with lots of activities and entertainment. Bands performed live music while people could shop and interact with many of the local booths along the street.

The summer event has become an annual tradition in Farmingdale. The three other dates are set for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 with a rain date set aside for Aug. 28. Streets are closed from Prospect Street to S. Front Street. Farmingdale Music On Main is free to attend for all.