Farmingdale Music On Main kicks off summer fun

Farmingdale’s Music On Main brought hundreds of community members to the streets with lots of activities and entertainment. Bands performed live music while people could shop and interact with many of the local booths along the street.
The summer event has become an annual tradition in Farmingdale. The three other dates are set for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 with a rain date set aside for Aug. 28. Streets are closed from Prospect Street to S. Front Street. Farmingdale Music On Main is free to attend for all.