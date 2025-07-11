Glen Cove announces National Night Out to honor police chief

Glen Cove Police Chief Bill Whitton will be honored at this year’s National Night Out, scheduled for Aug. 5.

Glen Cove’s National Night Out is set to return next month on Aug. 5 ending a two-year hiatus a =fter last year’s event was cancelled due to severe weather.

The street party will take place on Bridge Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will honor Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton as Person of the Year.

National Night Out is a campaign in which street fairs are held throughout the country on the same night to enhance each region’s relationship with its police force, according to the campaign’s website.

The city said that at the event, residents will have the opportunity to meet their police officers and learn more about the police department’s services. In addition to police interaction, the street fair will have refreshments and activities.

“Chief Whitton has always led by example. His dedication to the safety and well-being of Glen Cove is unmatched, and we’re proud to recognize his leadership,” said Deputy Chief Christopher Ortiz.

“Chief Whitton has devoted his career to public service, and his calm, steady leadership has been a guiding force in our community,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. Last year, the police department named Panzenbeck as Person of the Year for her work with the department, though the event was cancelled due to weather concerns.

Glen Cove’s National Night Out is co-hosted by the city, the Glen Cove Police Department, the PBA, the Youth Bureau, the volunteer fire department, EMS, Housing Authority and the Downtown Business Improvement District, as well as local businesses and organizations. Sgt. Roberto Telese is this year’s chairperson of the event.

The city “prides itself on being a community united against crime,” the mayor’s office said.

“National Night Out encourages crime prevention, drug awareness, and strengthens the ties between the Glen Cove community and its hardworking Police Department,” the mayor’s office said.