For Madeleine Chin, reading books is not just an enjoyable activity but an adventure through unimaginable worlds.

“Books, they’re always really magical,” Madeleine, 12, said. “They’re like a magical gift. They can send you anywhere in the world and in outer space and beyond that. Reading can take you on the most remarkable path.”

Now, Madeleine is sharing these adventures with hundreds of kids through her literacy nonprofit, Mindful Reading, which donates books to Title I elementary schools in Queens.

Since launching her nonprofit in February, Madeleine has impacted the lives of 886 students through the donation of 2,597 books across six schools.

Through her nonprofit, Madeleine donates books to Title I schools, speaks to students and has hosted a pop-up reading corner at the Great Neck Farmer’s Market.

The mission of Mindful Reading is to promote childhood literacy and assist children in falling in love with reading, as Madeleine has.

“Books made you feel in so many different ways,” Madeleine said. They can make you feel really sad, or they can make you feel really happy, or they can make you feel very tense and nervous and scared.”

Madeleine, a rising eighth-grader at Great Neck South Middle School, is a self-described bookworm. She is also the published author of two books.

“Being able to make a world of my own or create characters so intricate that they’re so interesting to read about and learn more about just made me want to try my own at that,” Madeleine said.

Her passion for reading and writing began before she could even read, reflecting on how impactful her nightly bedtime stories were.

This passion continued to transpire, turning into her writing her own stories during her free time in first grade.

Madeleine’s readers inspired her to start her nonprofit, and they shared how she has inspired them to forge their own literary paths. Hearing how she could inspire her readers, she wanted to share the same inspiration with other students who may not have access to many books.

Not only is Madeleine helping change the lives of hundreds of students, but her nonprofit is also changing her own.

Seeing what other kids like herself have, or rather do not have, has fostered a greater appreciation for what is accessible to her, which she said has further inspired her to continue her nonprofit’s mission.

Madeleine also speaks in front of student audiences, where she talks to them about the joys of reading. In doing this, she has sharpened her public speaking skills and shed some shyness.

One of Madeleine’s favorite moments was when she spoke at a school’s career day. After connecting with the students, a group of them gathered around her and expressed how inspiring she was to them.

Another was a book “shopping event” at one of the schools where students could pick two books for themself. She described it as a frenzy as students excitedly shopped for new books.

Madeleine’s mom, Margaret Chin, praised her daughter for what she’s been able to accomplish. She said it’s helped her grow so much and she was amazed to see the impact her daughter could have on these students.

“It’s a great experience to see her have this kind of impact,” Margaret Chin said. “…She can actually make an influence like this. It’s amazing. It’s well beyond what I ever thought this nonprofit could do.”

The teachers, too, have shared praise for the nonprofit and the ability she had to inspire their students.

“It was very inspirational to see Madeleine’s achievements and the steps she took to get where she is,” said Ms. Sukhu, a teacher at PS 312, in a testimonial. “For our students to be exposed to such bravery and commitment towards a dream can empower students all over the world to pursue their passions.”

As Madeleine looks to the future of her nonprofit, she said she has ideas to launch writing workshops to promote literacy beyond reading. As she heads into eighth grade, she said all of this will, of course, have to be balanced with her school work.