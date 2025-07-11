How a Nashville company navigated LI zoning to open 300 units

Southern Land Co., a Nashville-based developer, had a busy couple of days in May. It held two grand openings for multi-family developments on Long Island.

Local government and chamber of commerce officials, company executives, including CEO Tim Downey, residents, and prospects hobnobbed at open houses at the Florent, in Garden City, on May 6, and the Carlow Wind Watch, in Hauppauge, on May 7.

Complete with catering and cocktails, flower carts, and an al fresco candy shop, these celebrations were about new buildings and what may be a new era on Long Island.

Long Island has long been the land of “no” when it comes to multi-family housing, but companies like Southern Land, emboldened by rising prices and what they see as a shortage, are targeting the region.

“It’s not just apartments or somewhere to live. It’s really a lifestyle,” said Carlow Property Manager Christian Dellosso. “We’re creating a community that goes far beyond the architecture. It’s the service our teams do day in and day out.”

At the grand opening, hopes were high that a residential area would embrace a resort lifestyle, with developers able to navigate Long Island’s zoning labyrinth to build.

“This is the second highest point on Long Island,” Dellosso said, surveying the view and possibly, part of Long Island’s changing present and future. “You wouldn’t believe that views like this exist on Long Island.”

Multi-family maze

The recently completed Long Island Zoning Atlas found that only 8.5% of zoned land not within environmentally protected areas allows two-family housing, and 3.6% allows three-family and four-family housing.

But across Long Island, some multi-family is springing up from Station Yards in Ronkonkoma to Wyandanch Rising in Wyandach. Alpine Residential is building in Westbury and Shoregate went up in Bayshore.

Now Southern Land Co. is bringing its brand of luxury lifestyle to the region with two 150-unit developments, the Florent in Garden City, and Carlow in Hauppauge.

“We are based in Nashville, however we have a regional office in New York in Rockefeller Center,” SLC spokesperson Jenna Lefever said. “We have a growing presence in the Northeast. Our New York office focuses on our multi-family division.”

While many take Long Island’s lack of multi-family as a warning, SLC believes that’s a selling point, creating a lack of supply, despite latent demand. “There’s an opportunity to introduce more options. People want options,” said Florent Property Manager Elisa Bonavita. “People are in various seasons of their lives and have various needs or wants and desires.”

Lefever said SLC doesn’t back off because it is difficult to develop certain regions where it believes there is demand. “Beyond recognizing a true need, we don’t shy away from areas that have challenges to develop,” Lefever said.

Twice is nice

The projects arrive with potentially good timing. In May, single-family houses in Nassau, for instance, topped a median sales price of $800,000, exceeding the asking price. Southern Land spent about $100 million to build the Florent and $60 million to build the Carlow.

“These are quality luxury options for an easier lifestyle, eliminating maintenance, upkeep,” Bonavita said.

Founded in 1986, Southern Land Co., or SLC, has developed projects in nine states, with regional offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Penn., Plano, Texas, Denver, Colo., and Vallejo, Calif.

“Every property we design, develop, and build is different,” Bonavita said. “Each is designed to reflect and complement the community it’s built in.”

As of May, SLC’s project pipeline was valued at $3 billion, making it a big player with apparently big plans for Nassau County.

“We prefer working with communities and neighbors, not independent of them,” according to the company. “Community collaboration is key to achieving this.”

While they scour the nation for places to develop, the company, “years ago,” determined Nassau had “been facing a housing shortage.” The pandemic, they believe, only increased the appetite for Long Island multifamily.

“Some got a taste of living in suburbia during COVID,” Bonavita said of new tenants. “You have a luxury, sophisticated lifestyle. The apartments are beautiful.”

SLIC picked Hauppauge as close to employment centers and transportation hubs. Garden City seemed ready for, but hadn’t had, a new multi-family development, even if it hadn’t had one in years.

The leap onto Long Island

Zoning changes can be difficult, money- and time-consuming, or impossible. SLC, on the other hand, identified a property at 1721 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge, buying it in 2018 after it had already been rezoned for 150 multifamily units by a previous developer

They worked with the Town of Islip for approximately two years to get approval on a revised site plan, leading to the grand opening as SLC’s first multifamily community in New York.

It’s a pet-friendly building, attracting many pet owners. It offers resort-style amenities, concierge services, a pool and spa, and sweeping views adjacent to the Wind Watch Golf & Country Club.

“We have something for everybody, whether they’re downsizing and need a space to serve them well. Or if it’s a young professional looking for a fresh start or a specific lifestyle,” Dellosso said. “We find that because of our offering, we can almost find something for everybody.”

A walkable world

Garden City, meanwhile, offers a walkable downtown area less than 20 miles from midtown Manhattan, good schools, parks and recreational facilities. While “new apartments had not been introduced in decades,” there might have been others who were skittish, SLC saw that as a selling point.

“We knew we would deliver something quite special that would give Garden City residents a new option,” according to the company.

They bought a parking lot at 555 Stewart Ave. in 2019 that (like the other project) already had been zoned for multi-family, and worked with the Village of Garden City Architectural Design Review Board to get plans approved.

“We had our eye on the sites for years. This has been on our team’s radar for a long time,” Lefever said. “We have all the things that Garden City affords, private police, a good school district.”

The Florent, on a 4.5-acre property, is that village’s first new multifamily apartment community in decades, near downtown Garden City’s dining and shopping district. It offers 19 floor plans, affordable housing, and ADA-compliant residences.

It includes a 24-hour concierge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, whirlpool, resident lounge spaces, and other amenities.

“We are seeing a diverse group,” Bonavita said. “We’re so close to the city, it affords people the opportunity to hop on the LIRR and get to the city.”

While these two developments mark SLC’s entry into Long Island, the company is expanding in the New York metropolitan region, including the Juliette, slated to open in White Plains in the fall. If some others see difficulties developing, SLC sees and seeks to cater to demand.

“We’re looking to grow on Long Island, in New York and throughout the Northeast,” Lefever said. “The Northeast is great for Southern Land.”