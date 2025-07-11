Hauppauge law firm announces community service scholarship

The law firm of Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo announced the recipient of its annual Community Service Scholarship. On June 18, at the Mattituck High School Senior Awards Night, the 2025 Scholarship recipient was announced. This year’s recipient is Tate Foster of Cutchogue. This is the eleventh consecutive year the Firm has awarded a scholarship in Mattituck, and the twenty-fifth consecutive year the Firm has awarded scholarships in East Hampton, as well as Southampton and Riverhead.

Foster volunteered for Best Buddies, playing golf with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to Foster, this opportunity utilized his patience and understanding skills and brought him a tremendous amount of joy. He also served as a volunteer at The Strawberry Festival through The Mattituck Lions Club and volunteered with Kait’s Angels and The Booster Club.

The scholarship for Foster includes a check to help with college expenses.