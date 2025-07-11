Locust Valley Garden Club awards scholarships, honors outgoing board members

One of the Locust Valley Garden Club’s favorite events is meeting the recipients of its scholarship program. The scholarships are awarded to students from Farmingdale State College’s agricultural department who plan to pursue careers in horticulture.

This year, the Kathy Pufahl Scholarship went to Mary Whelan, who is majoring in general horticulture with a concentration in landscape development. The Kathy Pufahl Scholarship was started by former garden club president Flo Pufahl in memory of her daughter, Kathy, who was famous for container designing. The award is funded by the club members.

The Madeline Sorrenti Scholarship went to Kelly Parsley, who is in her second year at Farmingdale, with a dual major of biology and landscape architecture. The award was named for the late Madeline Sorrenti, former vice president and avid gardener. Her brother, family members, and friends fund the scholarship.

At the meeting, Sallie McNeill Rynd was installed as the new president. She has held many posts in the club, including vice president, program co-chair, and horticultural chair. She is continuing her studies at the New York Botanical Garden. She is replacing Dean Yoder, who served for six years in the job. Lucille DeVito is the new vice president, replacing Jonathan Grimm.

The club honored Yoder and Grimm for their six years in office by having a brick with their names and dates installed in the courtyard of the Locust Valley Library, where the club meets. Grimm was also awarded the Annual Perennial Bloom Award for service to the club, which Yoder received last year.

The 2025 executive board includes Veronica Feeg, corresponding secretary, Allyn Swenson Adams, recording secretary, and Marie Zabielski, treasurer. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Locust Valley library for a program and luncheon for a donation of $15. New members are always welcome. For information, call 516-759-1159.