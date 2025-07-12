Quantcast
Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Best pizza, Nassau’s ICE collab and more

Among the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week is a look at Nassau County Police Department's collaboration with ICE.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Nassau County police aid ICE in transferring arrested individuals to their custody

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ presence has become known across Long Island, and the Nassau County Police Department has been assisting them with their detainments.

The Whales Tale: Northport Eatery heads east

Whales Tale Hampton Bays recently celebrated a soft opening.

The Whales Tale in Northport isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a local landmark rooted in the heart, vision and easygoing spirit of owner Sosh Andriano. It was brought to life through the kind of creativity and business savvy that fuels lasting success and infuses an energy that radiates freedom and cool, coastal fun.

Outdoor concerts on Long Island: Complete summer 2025 guide to music, dates & locations

Here's your complete guide to outdoor concerts on Long Island this summer 2025.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

Suozzi: Mamdani ‘tapped into’ same thing as Trump

Rep. Tom Suozzi sees parallels between the ways Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani connect with voters.

Rep. Tom Suozzi sees parallels between President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist who won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Long Island’s Taglio Pizza named 3rd best slice shop in U.S. 2nd year in a row

Long Islanders searching for that perfect slice might not have to go too far.

