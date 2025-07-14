Co-founder of the LI International Film Expo, Debra Markowitz, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Co-Founders of the LI International Film Expo, Anne Stampfel, Henry Stampfel

The Long Island International Film Expo celebrated top films and filmmakers at its 2025 festival, showcasing 132 independent short and feature-length films.

LIIFE also hosted six panels and featured over 20 accredited actors, directors, writers and producers as guest speakers.

“This is the place where you’re going to meet and develop your community,” said Debra Markowitz, LIIFE organizer.

The Screenplay Competition winner was “Journey to Babylon” by Shiva Kumar, an India-born author, filmmaker and actor. The coming-of-age story follows a creative Indian teenager whose first wild summer party in 1976 Long Island becomes a turning point in his search for identity and the American dream.

The Alan Fortunoff Humanitarian Film Award went to “Operation Babylift: 50 Years Later (1975–2025),” a documentary revisiting the 1975 evacuation of Vietnamese war orphans before the fall of Saigon.

Tiffany Jackman and producer Nia Watenza earned the Mark Stein Comedy Award for “I Hate My Love Life,” which tells the story of a long-married couple who decide to date other people to see if the grass is greener—only to be confronted with the chaos of modern dating.

In the student category, “Notes on a Page” by Jennifer A. Uihlein won the Jury Award for Best Student Film. It explores a middle-aged mother reclaiming her identity after years of self-doubt in a powerful narrative about resilience and self-belief.

“Battle of L.A.” earned the Best Cinematography Award. The film was directed by Patrick Pizzolorusso, Kei’la Ryan and Kyle Kirkpatrick.

Best Editing went to “Saverio,” directed by Ellen Anucui. During her acceptance speech, Anucui praised editor Melissa Khan. “Our editor Melissa couldn’t be here tonight, but we’re so, so proud of her,” Anucui said.

“Love and Hatred in Megawave City” took home Best Art Direction, directed by Eddie Lebron and written by Leticia Buchanan.

“Into the Red’s Tale,” by Alisdair Zhang, claimed the Best Animation Award. The film reimagines “Little Red Riding Hood,” with a mimic creature disguising itself as the girl to trap the Big Bad Wolf.

Karla Guy’s “Singing Under the Influence” won Best Music Video.

In the Long Island categories, “How I Spent My Summer Vacation” directed by Kenneth R. Frank and produced by Shawna Brandle, was named Best Feature. “One in Four,” directed and produced by Matt Campanella, won Best Short Film.

The Best International Film Award went to “Golden Shopping Arcade,” an Italian film directed by Francesco Ricci Lotteringi and written by Neri Ricci Lotteringi.

In the documentary categories, “The Last Houseboat,” directed by Colin D’Amelio and produced by Fiona Egan and Matt Sola, won Best Short Documentary. “Goddess of Slide: The Forgotten Story of Ellen McIlwaine” was awarded Best Feature Documentary.

“I Am Karma,” written by Geovanny Carpio and directed by Chris Cardona, earned Best Pilot Episode. It follows Liam, a man forced to sacrifice everything he loves in order to redeem himself and become a force for justice.

“Sally, Get the Potatoes” won both Best Story and Best Short Film. Directed and written by Danicah Waldo, it tells the story of a young girl whose innocence is shattered after discovering her family’s secrets.

Alex Gavin was named Best Director for “Dark Aces,”an action-packed film about a Wall Street hotshot who finds himself battling an underworld crime syndicate.

The Audience Award for Best Short Documentary went to “Vienna: Suddenly an Angel,” directed by Marko Albrecht and produced by Dr. Denise Wunderler, Dr. Michael Savino, Carl Wunderler Jr., Hilda Wunderler and Carol Stillwell. The film tells the true story of the Wunderler family, who lost their 2½-year-old daughter to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood and their efforts to raise awareness through Team Vienna 4 SUDC Awareness.

The Jury Prize for Best Feature Documentary went to “Test Subject V,” directed by Sol Kohli and produced by Kunal Avanti. Set in India, the film uses scenic visuals and animation to chronicle a middle-aged man’s journey of unlearning everything he believed about health, fitness and purpose.

The 2025 Long Island International Film Expo closed with a celebration of diverse voices and storytelling across genres and cultures. Organizers highlighted the global reach and creative range of this year’s submissions and winners.

If you’re interested in submitting or want more information, visit https://longislandfilm.com/.