Omer Neutra’s family hosts pickleball fundraiser

The family of Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old Plainview resident who was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, held a Pickleball Fundraiser in Syosset on Wednesday, July 2. His body has yet to be returned to his family, and the fundraiser will be used to support advocacy to bring his body back home.

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker was in attendance and attached a sticker of Neutra’s face to his shirt.

“The overwhelming response to this fundraising event is a testament to the community’s love for Omer Neutra and our unwavering demand for the release of Omer’s body and freedom for every hostage that remains in captivity at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” Drucker said in a press release. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated and remain in awe of Captain Neutra’s family’s remarkable strength, dignity and resolve after such a horrific loss.”

Neutra had deferred his enrollment to SUNY Binghamton University to enroll in the Israel Defense Forces and served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps. After the Oct. 7 attacks, Neutra was believed to be a hostage until Dec. 1, when the IDF confirmed his death. He was posthumously promoted to captain.

The event, which was held at The Pickle Complex in Syosset, saw Neutra’s parents Ronen and Orna, Drucker, pro pickleball player Dekel Bar, and other community members support and rally for his body to be returned and for any remaining hostage to be freed.

On Feb. 12, Neutra’s parents spoke in Washington about hearing the confirmation of their son’s death in December when Orna Neutra said it was a “excruciating 422 days of endless worry for his safety.”

On Feb. 24, the Nassau County Legislature voted unanimously to rename a portion of Manetto Hill Road to “Captain Omer Neutra Way” in honor of the former platoon commander of the IDF.

“So each and every day, when people drive on this road, they will forever be reminded of the life of our hero, Omer Neutra,” Drucker had said.