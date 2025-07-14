A season of tomatoes: recipes, preservation tips and a poetic ode

In the height of summer, gardens and markets overflow with the vivid bounty of tomatoes. Glossy red, golden yellow and deep purple varieties spill from crates and countertops, each one heavy with the sun’s warmth. These tomatoes are more than produce — they are the season itself, captured in skin and juice.

Ripe tomatoes shine in the simplest dishes. They’re sliced into Caprese salads, simmered into sauces, blended into cold gazpacho and preserved to brighten the dark days of winter. They carry the full generosity of summer — something Chilean poet Pablo Neruda beautifully described in his Ode to the Tomato:

“…a tomato–

an earthen sphere,

a fertile and

repeated

star–

reveals

its folds

and channels.

its renowned fullness,

its abundance

free of pits

and peels,

thorns and scales.

It’s the tomato’s

gift to us,

this fiery color

and undiminished freshness.”

That “undiminished freshness” is fleeting. At their peak, tomatoes burst with flavor, their skins stretched tight by their ripeness. For a few brief weeks, they ask for very little in return — just a knife, a drizzle of olive oil, maybe some salt and they shine.

Simplicity on the Plate

Nowhere is the essence of the tomato more clear than in a Caprese salad. With just a few ingredients — fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, a good olive oil and thick slices of ripe tomato — the dish lets the fruit speak for itself. The contrast of creamy cheese, peppery herb and juicy flesh is summer in its purest form.

When the weather is too hot to cook, gazpacho offers a refreshing alternative. This Andalusian classic blends tomatoes with cucumbers, peppers, garlic and a touch of vinegar, creating a savory cold soup that is both filling and revitalizing. Served in a chilled bowl or even a glass, it cools from the inside out.

In the Pot and the Pantry

Tomato sauce is a staple that carries the summer harvest into everyday cooking. A simple version starts with fresh tomatoes — blanched, peeled and crushed — then gently cooked with olive oil and garlic. When tomatoes are fresh and full of flavor, no sugar or long simmering is needed. A light sauce made this way captures the clean brightness of the fruit.

Preserving tomatoes extends their life beyond the season. Canning whole peeled tomatoes or tomato purée can stock the pantry for months. Tomato jam, chutney and even homemade ketchup add variety. For a less involved method, roasted tomatoes can be frozen — simply halve them, drizzle with oil and herbs, roast until caramelized, then cool and freeze in flat layers. In the depths of winter, they become a reminder of what sunlight tastes like.

A Seasonal Recipe: Tomato-Basil Galette

This rustic galette is a celebration of peak-season tomatoes, wrapped in a flaky crust and baked until bubbling.

Tomato-Basil Galette

Serves 4–6

Ingredients:

1 store-bought pie crust (or homemade)

2–3 medium ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup ricotta or goat cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp black pepper

A handful of fresh basil, torn

1 egg, beaten (for brushing)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Lay tomato slices on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 10 minutes to draw out excess moisture. In a small bowl, mix ricotta, Parmesan, garlic and pepper. Roll out the pie crust on a sheet of parchment. Spread the cheese mixture in the center, leaving a 2-inch border. Layer tomato slices over the cheese. Fold the crust edges over the filling. Brush the crust with the beaten egg. Bake for 35–40 minutes until the crust is golden and the tomatoes are bubbling. Garnish with torn basil and serve warm or at room temperature.

A Summer Gift

Each tomato, whether sliced onto toast or slowly turned into sauce, offers a vivid connection to the earth and the sun. It is, as Neruda wrote, a “fiery color” and a “gift to us.” Summer is brief, but tomatoes let it linger — in bowls, in jars, in memory. Now is the time to eat them, preserve them and honor their abundance.