New Hyde Park Chamber, Lions Club honor Gladiator Fund at annual golf outing

The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and the New Hyde Park Lions Club hosted their annual Charity Golf Outing, recognizing the efforts of the Gladiator Fund charity organization as well as generating over $20,000 that will be given across the community.

On June 23, the two organizations saw more than 1oo golfers come out to Harbor Links golf course in Port Washington to participate in the yearly fundraiser that has been going on for over 20 years. This year’s choice of honoree was the Gladiator Fund, a charity organization dedicated to assisting New Hyde Park and Garden City Park families facing illness and disabilities.

“The Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club, we’ve got a long relationship with the Gladiator Fund going back over 25 years,” said Christopher Vulpis, the co-chair of the Chamber’s golf committee. “We’re all kind of like sister organizations within the New Hyde Park community working with each other to help raise funds in the community mand give funds back to different organizations within the New Hyde Park.”

The Gladiator Fund was started in 1989 by New Hyde Park Memorial High School graduates with fundraisers throughout the year, such as their own golf outing that typically occurs in September. According to Vulpis, the Chamber and the New Hyde Park charter of the Lions International, a global service organization designed to aid its local communities, donate up to $5,000 a year to the charity fund through its fundraisers. Daniel Connor, Chairman and CEO of the fund, received a certificate of recognition during the event from the office of the Nassau County Comptroller, as well as a Town of Hempstead Proclamation by Jen DeSena, the North Hempstead supervisor.

The event was sponsored by about 90 organizations with some nine public officials making appearances to participate in the festivities and recognize the charity’s efforts. Of the $20,000 raised, it will be divided up among 29 local organizations and charities alongside the Gladiator fund, with a portion going to the school district for student scholarships.

The outing spanned the entire day with breakfast, lunch, and dinner served to 140 dinner guests. Attendees participated in around 80 raffles with prizes coming from the organizers and donated gifts from outside organizations, with prizes including a 65-inch Smart TV, Giants and Islanders tickets and other items.

This fundraiser started around 2000 through both the Chamber and the Lions Club sharing members with the event, recognizing a different community organization or figure every year, with the attendance and net funds raised growing over time.

“The relationships [between the Chamber and Lions club] have always been strong,” said Vulpis. “We have a lot of members who are members of both clubs, and the golf outing itself has just continually grown.”

​The Gladiator Fund’s 36th annual Golf Classic is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Douglaston Golf Course to support Jim Roth, a 1973 graduate of the New Hyde Park Memorial High School, with registration to join closing Aug. 25.