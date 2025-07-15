Mineola NYU Langone Dialysis Center evacuated due to strange odor

The Mineola dialysis center was evacuated by firefighters Monday, July 14, after several patients reported a strange odor and feeling sick.

Mineola firefighters and the Nassau County Fire Marshals office responded to NYU Langone’s Health Dialysis Center on Old Country Road around 11:30 p.m., evacuating the center and checking for the odor’s source.

According to fire officials, they did not find any hazardous materials released; however, patients were evacuated as a precaution.

In a statement by NYU Langone Health, provided by media relations director James Iorio, the center was fully reoccupied two hours later, around 1 p.m., with only minor interruptions to patient care.

“Following a thorough investigation by fire officials, the center is now fully operational, and all scheduled treatments are continuing as planned,” said NYU Langone Health.