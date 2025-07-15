New Italian restaurant opens up in Syosset

Moderna57 is now open next to the Syosset train station

Moderna 57, a new Italian restaurant next to the Syosset train station, offers over 100 dishes to diners.

The owner, Paul Manfre, said the word ‘Moderna’ was one of a few words he kept in the back of his mind for its title and includes a 57 because it’s located on 57 Ira Road.

“My idea was if I were to have more of these [restaurants], that I would keep the name ‘Moderna’ and just use the address [number] everywhere that I went. So if I switched to somewhere else, it’d just be ‘Moderna 1038’ or something like that.”

The restaurant opened on June 27 and welcomes customers all seven days of the week, excluding holidays. The restaurant offers eat-in, take out, catering and order online options.

Manfre says in the two weeks it’s been open, the avocado salad has been the most popular dish. But the avocado salad is just one of more than 100 main dishes, including 25 different salads.

“We do make paninis and we do make salads… We have a different array of paninis [and] fresh salads. We have some specials [including] steak and rice bowl or quinoa with salmon. So we have a lot of healthy options, too, for people” said Manfre.

He also said he loves his restaurant’s service and environment.

“My staff is really great. They’re very helpful, very friendly with the customers, and this is a very chill environment. It’s not a hustle and bustle place” he said. “We give you quality food with good service.”

To look at the full menu and prices, visit moderna57.com.