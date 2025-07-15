Rain or shine, Port Washington rallies for justice

Evan Freed, a member of the Port Washington Democratic Club, spoke about a woman who feared ICE was outside her door Monday morning.

The rain didn’t stop dozens of Port Washington residents from gathering outside the Long Island Rail Road station Monday night, July 14, umbrellas in hand and voices raised, for the second in a series of weekly rallies organized by the Port Washington Democratic Club.

The crowd came together to show solidarity with immigrant families and to affirm shared democratic values like compassion, due process, and community, values that organizers say are under growing threat.

The rally started in response to the detention of Fernando Mejia, a beloved manager of Schmear Bagel & Café in Port Washington. Meija was arrested by ICE agents on June 12 on suspicion of overstaying his visa, triggering outcry across the community. Mejia has since been granted a temporary reprieve that will delay his potential deportation.

“These are dark times, and the best way that we can combat those dark times is coming together and lighting the light together and standing together for decency and democracy and community,” said Kim Kesierman, club president. Kim Keiserman ran for New York State Senate in the 2024 general election. She was the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 7, and lost to incumbent Republican Jack Martins.

Kesierman said the rally isn’t about politics, but about values, “and as long as our neighbors are suffering from the violation of those values, we need to gather together and we need to speak out.”

The evening included performances of uplifting songs, including “Love Train” by The O’Jays and “One Day” by Matisyahu, which attendees sang together, some with arms linked or holding signs of support.

Sister Kathleen Somerville, O.P., a member of Our Lady of Fatima, echoed Keiserman’s message.

“We have to encourage more people, especially in our Spanish-speaking community, because it’s our fight,” said Somerville.

Michael Ellegaard, of Port Washington, compared the current moment to historic struggles against tyranny.

“Most immigrants don’t come to America by choice. They’re fleeing something. And we all know what it’s like to oppose a king,” he said. “This is not the time to sit still. This is the time to act.”

Evan Freed, a Democratic club member, shared a deeply personal account of speaking with a local woman whose family feared they were being targeted by immigration authorities.

“It broke my heart,” he said. “It stopped feeling like just activism and became real.” Freed, also a meditation teacher, led the group in a quiet reflection to close his remarks.

Keiserman encouraged attendees to return each week and bring others with them.

“Each of us has more power than we realize,” she said. “And it’s only all of us, working together, that are going to get us through this.”

The club also announced its support for a separate rally this Thursday, July 17, in Mineola, hosted by the League of Women’s voters of Port Washington and Manhasset, honoring the late Rep. John Lewis and focused on protecting voting rights.