The rise of waterfront living: from coastal chic to modern minimalism

Waterfront living is not only a design style, but it has become a lifestyle — a lifestyle that promotes serenity while emitting a true perception of luxury. Drift away to the coast with a palette of both pale and vibrant colors that creates happiness to the soul. In design, waterfront living brings the outdoors inside with neutral color palettes, organic textures and a ton of light that radiates the space with splendor. While the coastal style was once only for those beach and seaside dwellers, it has now landed in homes everywhere. Whether it’s a coastal bathroom, bedroom, kitchen or living room, the desire for this style has soared through the roof.

Colors — while while most design connoisseurs resonate with soft blues and shades of muted turquoise mixed with beige and white, many have embraced the vibrancy of royal blue and grass green, while some even combine them.

Textures — adding texture to your design is imperative and can be incorporated in many, many ways. One of my favorite texture applications is the use of grass cloth wallpaper. Whether you canvas the room with soft natural paper or use a vibrant floral for a feature wall, this design feature creates an abundance of depth to the space.

Another use of texture can make a powerful statement with lighting. An organic rattan or wood light fixture speaks volumes and often becomes the focal point of the space.

Patterns — in a coastal space can set the stage for a little bit of drama and excitement. We can use fun, bright patterns or soft, neutral ones in many different ways. From a pale blue checkered sofa to fun splashy armchairs that elevate the space in the most eye-catching way.

The coastal design isn’t the only style that relates to waterfront living. A clean, modern, minimalistic design won’t divert the eye away from beautiful views of the ocean or beach.

With this approach, white is the way and all the way. From the walls to the floors, to the furniture, we use various shades of white and ivory, with little or no color at all. Without overdoing it, textures come into play and are sprinkled most subtly—unlike a traditional coastal backdrop.

With a modern coastal vibe we can incorporate nuances of exotic pieces like a white wood driftwood console table or a white cement coffee table.

Artwork—the jewelry—is a crucial accoutrement for the design story and the most fun in my opinion. It’s the perfect opportunity to add some whimsy to the space or create a soothing mood. With a desire to bring the outdoors inside, I love quiet watery-colored abstract paintings that are subtle and calming to the soul.

On the other hand, fun, vibrant art with a nautical or oceanic vibe can add a “pop” of color to the space. Moreover, textural wall art with the use of natural seashells or rope applications can bring depth and dimension to the room.

In the end, regardless of whether you stay true to a traditional coastal backdrop or a modern, clean, minimalistic style, you can never go wrong when you go coastal for your waterfront style home.

Regina Semeraro is an interior designer with Safavieh Home Furnishings in Manhasset.