LI’s Brian Autz joins season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise

Long Island’s Brian Autz is returning to the screen in ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’

Brian Autz, a Long Island native and former contestant on The Bachelorette, has returned to the screen as part of the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, which premiered on July 7 on ABC.

Autz, 34, first appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated during the second week. As an entrepreneur, Autz now splits his time between the Northeast and Southeast coasts, where he works in medical aesthetics in South Florida and operates The Whale’s Tale restaurant in Hampton Bays. His return to the Bachelor franchise is another step in his ongoing search for love.

“I’m pumped for the chance to fall in love again,” Autz said in a promotional feature, adding that fans can expect his “Long Island accent and big personality” to be front and center.

Autz entered the beach in Costa Rica as one of several returning contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. In the premiere episode, he received a rose from fellow contestant Zoe McGrady, indicating early romantic interest. However, drama may follow Autz in later episodes.

“I don’t like when people are here to play a f-ing game. Brian and I have something, don’t take my man,” McGrady says in the season’s teaser just before a clip of Autz getting intimate with another contestant.

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise features a new cast of Bachelor Nation alumni navigating the familiar format of sun-soaked dates, weekly rose ceremonies, and eliminations. Autz has thus far survived the first rounds, which saw early exits for contestants Alexe Godin, April Kirkwood, and others.

Autz’s return comes amid a wave of renewed attention on reality dating shows and continued enthusiasm from fans. As the season unfolds, viewers will see whether the Long Islander finds lasting love or leaves the beach once again searching.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.