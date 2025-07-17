Bronx-born Mike Santana returns to New York for TNA Slammiversary Main Event at UBS Arena

When Mike Santana steps into the spotlight at TNA Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, it will be more than just another match — it will be the realization of a lifelong dream in front of a hometown crowd.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Santana is set to compete in the main event of TNA’s biggest pay-per-view of the year at the UBS Arena. The high-stakes triple threat match for the TNA World Championship will see Santana face current champion Trick Williams and former champion Joe Hendry.

“This is unprecedented,” Santana said. “I feel like it’s such a huge deal, not only just being a hometown kid and born and raised here in New York, but also having this show come here. Honestly, I think it’s looking like it’s going to be the biggest show in TNA history.”

Slammiversary marks a major milestone for both TNA Wrestling and Santana himself. For nearly two decades, Santana has built a reputation as one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers in TNA history, holding the TNA World Tag Team Championship four times as part of the legendary team LAX. Together, they held the titles for a record 662 combined days — more than 100 days longer than the next closest team, Beer Money, Inc.

But this time, Santana isn’t sharing the spotlight. Since returning to TNA in April 2024, he’s been focused on carving out a legacy as a singles competitor.

“It’s pretty surreal and pretty humbling,” he said of the opportunity. “Since I started my career around 17 years ago, I’ve always made it a point to represent the city, represent my culture and it was something that I’ve always put on the forefront in my career.”

That commitment to identity and authenticity is something Santana carries with him into every arena. A proud Puerto Rican and Bronx native, he’s always made it clear where he comes from and who he represents.

“Everywhere I’ve been and everything that I’ve done, I’ve always tried to make it known that I represent New York City — and being a Puerto Rican kid from the neighborhoods and stuff. So yeah, this is a huge deal to be at UBS Arena this weekend.”

Santana’s connection to wrestling runs deep. He remembers being just five years old when his father took him to his first live show at Madison Square Garden. “Absolutely,” he said when asked if he grew up watching wrestling. “My first live event was at Madison Square Garden and I still actually have the program. My grandparents used to take me to all the shows back in the ’90s — I was there for all of those.”

Now, nearly two decades into his own wrestling career, Santana is entering the biggest match of his life — one that requires peak physical and mental conditioning. His preparation has been relentless.

“I’ve been nonstop. I not only work for TNA, but I’ve also been wrestling for WWE NXT and I do independent bookings throughout the country,” he said. “It’s a constant grind of building that callus on the body, keeping it in shape and keeping it active.”

Mentally, the stakes are even higher. Santana is not just competing for a title; he’s representing his city, his family and a lifetime of work and sacrifice.

“The mental aspect — man, I think that’s the hardest part,” he said. “Sunday is a huge deal for me. It’s going to be the first time that I main event a TNA pay-per-view as a singles wrestler and it’s for the biggest show in our company’s history.”

Santana added, “All the work, all the preparation and all the sacrifices and dedication — it’s what’s prepared me for moments like this.”

The match is expected to bring together fans from all over New York and beyond and Santana is especially motivated by their support.

“The fans, man — I think I speak for all pro wrestlers — that pop and that reaction from the fans in a building is what we work for,” he said. “If it’s not for their energy, we don’t have the energy, so it’s a constant give and take when we’re in the ring.”

Over the years, his fans have followed him through highs and lows — including a public battle with addiction and a journey through rehab. Today, Santana is not only a performer but a speaker and advocate, having returned to his rehab center to share his story and inspire others.

“I’ve spoken at a couple of schools and I went back to my rehab to tell my story,” he shared. “At the end of the day, I want to show with what I do that anything is possible. It doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through in your life. When you work hard and dedicate yourself and become obsessed with what you’re chasing, then anything is possible.”

That message — rooted in resilience and authenticity — reflects the influence of one of Santana’s childhood idols: WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

“Bret Hart was always who he was. What you saw on TV was what you got. He always spoke about his values, his family, where he came from and about wanting to be the best. That always stuck out to me,” Santana said. “Getting to meet Bret Hart was a surreal moment. That was honestly the first time I actually fanned out and was almost speechless.”

As Santana prepares to walk into UBS Arena on Sunday night, the moment is sure to be full circle. It’s not just another match — it’s a homecoming.

“I don’t think it’s truly going to hit until my music hits and I’m walking out into that arena,” he said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

Tickets for Slammiversary are available at Ticketmaster.com and the event airs live on pay-per-view. Fans can expect appearances from top TNA stars, including Jeff and Matt Hardy, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards and Knockouts like Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and Indi Hartwell.

For Santana, however, Sunday night is personal.

“It would be a full circle moment,” he said. “And especially me, being in the position that I’m in currently — being built as the new face of the company — this is it.”