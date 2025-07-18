Where the sea meets the sky: Buckley students discover the wonders of Greece

Soon after international borders reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckley seventh- and eighth-grade students were back in the sky and on the road. In recent years, students have explored iconic cities such as Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Nice, Rome, Florence, Granada and Seville, along with many other world-renowned, and some lesser-known but equally charming, destinations.

The purpose of the trips are always the same: to explore historically significant sites, experience daily life in other parts of the world, navigate the inevitable surprises of travel, learn how to be a good ambassador of one’s own country and grow in independence. “One must travel to learn!” as Mark Twain once said.

This year, on June 14, 44 seventh- and eighth-graders, accompanied by six chaperones, boarded a flight to Athens. Upon landing, the jet-lagged but eager group boarded a bus and made its way to Tolo, a seaside resort on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Along the way, they stopped in Corinth to explore the ancient city and view the Corinth Canal, which separates the Peloponnese from mainland Greece.

After a restorative night in Tolo and a hearty breakfast featuring an array of Greek specialties, the group set off for Nafplio. Students pedaled through the former capital of modern Greece on a guided bike tour, taking in its vibrant atmosphere and historical charm. Later, they ascended the Palamidi Fortress, perched 700 feet above the city.

Greece is often described as the land where the sea meets the sky, and that sentiment came to life during a cruise to the islands of Hydra and Spetses. Along the way, students spotted a pod of dolphins escorting the vessel.

“In their company, it was hard not to feel a sense of wonder and joy,” said Jean-Marc Juhel, head of school, who leads the international outings.

The islands were as picturesque as imagined, with whitewashed houses lining steep, narrow cobbled streets where donkeys replace cars, accented by blue shutters and colorful bougainvillea. The food, of course, was “out of this world!”

No trip to Greece would be complete without learning about its rich culinary traditions. The group visited two family-owned farms where students learned how olive oil, feta and other regional cheeses are produced. Tasting fresh, local products added unforgettable flavor to the experience.

But they didn’t just taste, they cooked. In a restaurant-turned-cooking school, the group learned how to make gyros, pita, tzatziki and other traditional Greek dishes.