A slice of legacy: Carlo’s Pizzeria keeps Sicilian tradition alive in Middle Village

On Metropolitan Avenue, between 74th and 75th streets in Middle Village, Carlo’s Pizzeria isn’t just a place to grab a slice — it’s a place where history is folded into every piece of dough, sauce and cheese. The beloved neighborhood pizzeria has been serving Queens for nearly 60 years, now led by third-generation owner Anthony Caruana, who proudly carries forward the dream his grandfather brought from Sicily.

“My grandfather immigrated from Sicily in 1964,” said Caruana. “He always dreamed of being a chef. He came to America with my grandmother and eventually opened Carlo’s Pizzeria in 1966, right here at 74-02 Metropolitan Avenue. He started with just pizza and soda. That was it.”

The founder, Carlo Caruana, started humbly, learning how to make pizza from a fellow restaurateur after arriving in New York. That foundation eventually led to his establishment, named after himself, where a simple Sicilian pie and meatball hero became the cornerstone of a neighborhood institution.

Today, the family business is co-run by Caruana, his father Salvatore and his uncle Frank, who all came up through the pizzeria from an early age. “My dad started working here when he was 12. He never went to college. This was his life. Same with my uncle. And I followed right behind them — started at 11,” Caruana said.

What began as a modest pizza shop with just a few menu items has evolved into a full-scale restaurant offering dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering services. Carlo’s now boasts more than 40 different pies, a full kitchen and a deep connection with the surrounding community.

Despite the expansion, the Caruana family has remained true to their roots.

“We’ve kept our recipes exactly the same. Our regular slice — it’s what people grew up on. We’ve had customers come in and say, ‘This is what I was raised on. There’s nothing like Carlo’s,’” Caruana said. “Some of them moved to Florida or out to Long Island and they’ll tell us, ‘First stop when we’re back in Queens is always Carlo’s.’ That’s what this place means to people.”

That loyalty has been the driving force behind the pizzeria’s success, especially during difficult times. When the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered many restaurants in the area, Carlo’s stayed open.

“We had a diner next to us, close and another pizzeria nearby shut down. People asked us, ‘Why don’t you guys close too?’ But we felt we had an obligation to our community,” Caruana said. “They took care of us for 60 years. It was time for us to take care of them.”

The team donned masks, adjusted to new protocols and ensured that families in Middle Village didn’t have to go without their favorite food during uncertain times.

As the world changed, so did customer needs. During the pandemic, Carlo’s saw a demand for its signature sauces and pasta from fans who had relocated. The Caruanas listened. A year and a half ago, they launched their line of jarred tomato sauce and handmade dried pasta — using semolina imported from Naples — and began selling at farmers markets and shipping nationwide.

“We make everything from scratch, our pizza sauce, our pastas; it’s all handcrafted,” Caruana said. “Now we’re at seven markets a week. You can find us at Huntington, Babylon, Westhampton, Long Beach, Setauket, Garvies Point [Glen Cove], Tully Park [New Hyde Park] and more.”

It’s this blend of old-school consistency and modern adaptability that has helped Carlo’s not just survive, but thrive, in a highly competitive market.

“Yes, we have competition,” said Caruana. “There’s Rosa’s Pizza down the block and they’ve been around a long time too. But there’s room for everyone. We’re a premier spot in Middle Village, but we welcome competition. It keeps you sharp.”

And if there’s one philosophy that has anchored the Caruana family over the decades, it’s the importance of treating customers like kin.

“When you walk into our place, it’s like family. We know everybody’s names. Their kids, their parents, their stories,” said Caruana. “It’s not just about food — it’s about making people feel comfortable, like they’re part of something.”

That connection is deeply rooted in the family’s Sicilian upbringing.

“My grandfather always said: ‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.’ That’s our approach — be consistent, work hard and treat people right,” Caruana added. “It’s simple advice, but it works. Sixty years later, we’re still here.”

In addition to their day-to-day operations, Carlo’s gives back regularly. The business donates to local groups like the Knights of Columbus, St. Margaret’s Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sponsors a team in the RGMVM Little League, Queens’ oldest chartered Little League, founded in 1952.

And if you need a custom dish? Just ask. “We’ll make anything a customer asks for — even if it’s not on the menu,” said Caruana. “It’s all about keeping our customers happy.”

Carlo’s Pizzeria, located at 74-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village, isn’t just a pizza shop. It’s a testament to the staying power of family, tradition and a good slice. Visit www.carlospizzaofmv.com for details.