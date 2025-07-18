Schoolwide donation drive inspired by Herricks student

Center Street fifth grade teacher and Service Club advisor Mrs. Janine Gentile and fifth grader Molly Berry with fellow members of the school’s Service Club celebrating their successful donation collection for SIBS Place.

While Herrick’s elementary students may be small, their hearts certainly aren’t.

Students at Herricks’ Center Street Elementary School ended the school year by delivering a generous donation to a worthy cause that had a profound and personal impact on one of their own.

Throughout the final weeks of school, fifth graders in the Service Club held a collection for SIBS Place, a nonprofit organization that supports children who are grieving the loss of a family member or who have a loved one with a terminal illness. Items that were requested included snacks, juice boxes, journals, art supplies and fidget items.

Service Club member and recent Center Street graduate Molly Berry attended SIBS and felt inspired to give back.

“My father passed away when I was in fourth grade. I went to SIBS, and they helped me understand my feelings,” Molly said. “I enjoyed going because there were kids like me, and I didn’t feel weird about what had happened.”

“At the end of the summer, after SIBS camp, I went to my Service Club advisor, Ms. Gentile, and asked if we could do something for SIBS through the club, as my way of thanking them for everything they do,” Molly said. “They have to raise all their own money to provide the things we use at SIBS. They never ask the families for any money.”

Molly’s response to personal loss has been marked by compassion, maturity and a genuine desire to help others facing similar challenges, the district said. Her leadership, empathy and strength speak volumes about her character.

The district added that it is incredibly proud of Molly and her fellow students who are always eager to give back and help those in need.