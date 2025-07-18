Pop art takes center stage at Herricks Summer Art Camp

Herricks students show off their pop art creations at summer art camp.

Herricks is helping students find their creativity young.

During the first week of July, students from Herricks’ Center Street, Denton Avenue and Searingtown elementary schools showcased their creativity at a vibrant art camp themed around pop art.

The young artists worked with three current and retired Herricks art teachers, exploring the bold, colorful world of pop culture through projects inspired by iconic artists.

Campers were inspired to create expressive Keith Haring-style figures, plaster emojis and Wayne Thiebaud clay desserts.

The week was a celebration of imagination, color and hands-on fun. The district said the program left students with both lasting memories and masterpieces.