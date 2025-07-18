Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove partners with Book Fairies organization

Photo provided by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove met with representatives from the Book Fairies to learn more about their programming and initiatives.

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove spoke with Book Fairies’ Program Directors Sherry McGrath and Stephen Lyne about redistributing books in under-resourced areas.

Book Fairies is a Freeport-based non-profit organization that sources and redistributes books to districts on Long Island, New York City and internationally.

The group provides new and gently used books, which are sorted and organized by volunteers and available for distribution to children in a variety of subjects and languages.

The Kiwanis Club is an international service organization, which partners with groups to serve children in need.

“Glen Cove Kiwanis invited other community organizations to learn about the Book Fairies. Together, we help more kids learn, grow, and thrive” President Ann-Marie Gailius stated in a press release.

Gailius donated and established a Little Free Library located at Glen Cove Economic Opportunity Commission. Glen Cove Kiwanis members distributed more than 1,100 books to the commission, as well as the Youth Bureau After 3 Program, NOSH, Trinity Lutheran Church and at the Farmer’s Market. Kiwanis also provided a monetary donation to help continue their efforts.

The Book Fairies presented its resources to members and program staff from Glen Cove School District, the YMCA, Glen Cove Youth Bureau, Glen Cove Library, Nosh and Kiwanis.

Kiwanis Club member Jeanine DiMenna organized the event with her staff at Jeanine’s American Bistro.

For more information on the organizations, visit bookfairies.org and kiwanis.org.