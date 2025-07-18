Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce donates $2.5K to Boys & Girls Club

The Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce donated $2,500 to Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, which was raised through proceeds from its annual Cars & Coffee Car Show, produced by Martino Auto Concepts.

The donation was presented to the club’s Executive Director Melissa Rhodes during a special gathering that included Julia

Villella, chamber President Anna Villella and chamber Vice President Greg Lanza.

The contribution will directly support the club’s mission to provide enriching programs that empower and inspire local youth.

“The Chamber is thrilled to support such a vital community organization,” Anna Villella said. “We’re proud that the success of

Cars & Coffee helps make a positive impact in Locust Valley.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce for their generous support. This donation from the car show will make a meaningful difference for our club and the community we serve,” Rhodes said.