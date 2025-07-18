Summer sports camps are skill-based in Massapequa

The start of the fall season may still be several weeks away, but the athletic facilities in the Massapequa School District are still getting plenty of use. The popular Summer Sports Camps ensure that children gain foundational skills in more than a dozen sports.

The five-week program runs from June 30 to Aug. 1, with a majority of camps lasting one week. Sports include baseball, basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, football, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. There is also a speed and agility camp for high school athletes that focuses on fitness training.

Most camps take place on the fields or in the gymnasiums at Massapequa High School and Berner Middle School. The programs are led by coaches of the respective sports as well as current and former Chiefs athletes. They work with youngsters to teach the fundamentals of each sport, and organize games that allow them to put their skills into practice through competition.