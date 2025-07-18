Quantcast
Massapequa
Summer sports camps are skill-based in Massapequa

Young athletes participated in a number of sports activities during the Massapequa School District’s Summer Sports Camp.
Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District

The start of the fall season may still be several weeks away, but the athletic facilities in the Massapequa School District are still getting plenty of use. The popular Summer Sports Camps ensure that children gain foundational skills in more than a dozen sports.

The five-week program runs from June 30 to Aug. 1, with a majority of camps lasting one week. Sports include baseball, basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, football, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. There is also a speed and agility camp for high school athletes that focuses on fitness training.  

Most camps take place on the fields or in the gymnasiums at Massapequa High School and Berner Middle School. The programs are led by coaches of the respective sports as well as current and former Chiefs athletes. They work with youngsters to teach the fundamentals of each sport, and organize games that allow them to put their skills into practice through competition.

Matthew Ianfolla (L.) and Bennett Catherwood (R.) practice their putting at the golf camp. Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District
Hailey Jurgens (L.) and Cynthia Galasso (R.) competed for the ball in the girls lacrosse camp. Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District
Girls volleyball players worked on basic skills before playing practice games.
Girls’ volleyball players worked on basic skills before playing practice games. Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District

