PSEG LI donates $7K in essential items to Ronald McDonald House Pantry

A Long Island utlity company is giving back.

PSEG Long Island employees recently collected and donated more than $7,000 in essential items to the Ronald McDonald House in a company-wide effort to restock the nonprofit’s pantry and kitchen. Employees were provided with a wish list and purchased paper products, nonperishable food and other items requested by the not-for-profit.

The initiative is one of the ways PSEG Long Island and its employees support the community.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro is so grateful to our friends at PSEG Long Island who continue to support our mission by participating in pantry collection drives throughout the year,” said Matt Campo, the charity’s CEO. “PSEG Long Island helps us care for the over 12,000 families we serve every year.”

PSEG Long Island said it is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting many local charities each year through donations, participating in events and volunteering.

Through the pantry drives, PSEG Long Island helps us stock our shelves with everyday essentials such as shelf-stable groceries, paper towels, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and more,” Campo said. “Thank you, PSEG Long Island, for directly helping us fulfill our mission of keeping families close in the midst of a pediatric medical crisis.”