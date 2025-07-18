Wantagh Middle School earns Project ADAM Heart Safe School designation

After more than a year of preparation, Wantagh Middle School has been designated a Project ADAM Heart Safe School, recognizing its commitment to cardiac emergency preparedness.

The effort was led by school nurse Hildi Dzigas, who has worked at Wantagh Middle School for 16 years and has more than three decades of nursing experience. Her goal: to ensure the school is ready for a sudden cardiac emergency.

Dzigas began pursuing the idea nearly 15 years ago. She learned about Project ADAM, a national program promoting Heart Safe Schools, through a Facebook post and connected with New York State project coordinators Dana Colasante and Alice Schoen, both of whom had family members suffer cardiac arrest at school events. In spring 2024, Dzigas presented the plan to Superintendent John McNamara, who approved the initiative.

Using Project ADAM templates and checklists, Dzigas worked with school staff to meet program requirements. These included updating AED signage, conducting a building walkthrough with Project ADAM coordinators and forming a Cardiac Emergency Response Team.

Administrators and staff volunteered for CPR and AED training, including principal Anthony Ciuffo, assistant principal Quattrochi, and several faculty and security staff. The team performed a simulated cardiac emergency drill to evaluate timing and communication, followed by a debrief to improve response. The final plan was incorporated into the district’s safety protocols.

“Participating in this training and certification process really helped us better understand each team member’s role,” Ciuffo said. “We hope it is never needed, but we are confident we are giving ourselves the best chance to save a life.”

For more information about the Project ADAM Heart Safe Schools program, visit www.projectadam.com.