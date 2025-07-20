Senior softball stars shine at annual event in Hicksville

The “Bristal All-Stars,”who are members of the New York Senior Softball Association took the field in Hicksville to play an exhibition game.

Balls we’re flying at Cantiague Park in Hicksville for the annual Bristal Assisted Living All-Star Senior Softball Game, an exhibition game meant to get seniors off the coach and playing the game that they grew up enjoying.

Over 30 players 80 years and older took the field on Wednesday, July 16. The “Bristal All Stars” recreated the 2000 Mets-Yankees World Series for the 25th anniversary of the game. The game also celebrated 25 years of Bristal serving senior citizens on Long Island.

“We love what we do and to be able to support people that are out here being active, living their best life, is truly what we embody as an organization,” said Kerri Winans Kaley, the director of business development for Bristal.

Kaley said it is important for Bristal to provide activities to senior citizens and be in touch with the community.

Bristal partnered with the New York Senior Softball Association, the Nassau County Department of the Aging, and the Town of Hempstead to organize Wednesday’s event.

The game drew families, friends and local officials to the bleachers to celebrate the tradition that has gone on annually for nearly 20 years.

The New York Senior Softball Association helps get senior citizens onto the ballfield, said Jules Balistreri, the commissioner of the league.

He said over 170 players are divided among ten teams in the league. Seniors play doubleheaders on Monday and Wednesday, typically in the morning to avoid the heat.

Balistreri said the 60+ league is highly competitive, which leads to older players being pushed out, but events like Wednesday’s allow those older players to continue being active.

Balistreri said the best part of the league is how friendly everyone is with one another.

“It is a very competitive league, but it’s competitive and friendly,” he said.

And when asked why it was so important to encourage seniors to continue playing sports, Balistreri’s answer was simple.

“They don’t wanna be sitting on the couch,” he said.

Ray Turner is 92 years old, and he said he’s been playing the sport since he was 9.

“I can still hit the ball pretty hard,” he said.

Turner said he played on a number of championship-winning teams while playing in the league and

During the opening ceremony, Balistreri honored two league members who died earlier this year and couldn’t attend Wednesday’s game.

Nassau Legislator Rose Walker also spoke, saying that her late husband would have been out there playing alongside the senior citizens.

Balistreri said baseball has been important to many of the area throughout the players’ lives.

“We grew up with Sandy Koufax, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle, Duke Snyder, New York was the mecca for baseball,” he said.