Restored Hempstead House to shine at Gala Blanca, a night of magic, music, and celebration

A newly restored Hempstead House will dazzle under the stars as the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy hosts “Gala Blanca: A Magical Night in White on Thursday,” Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Set in the estate’s recently revitalized garden, the summer classic “white party” will feature strolling magicians, Tarot readings, an open bar, and a gourmet spread of hors d’oeuvres, buffet-style dinner stations, desserts and s’mores around fire pits. DJ Sal Scott of High Power Productions will provide the evening’s soundtrack. Following the main event, premium ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive after-party at 9:30 p.m. featuring a performance by mentalist David Rosenfeld.

The night marks a major milestone: the full exterior restoration of Hempstead House, a Gold Coast-era mansion that has been under repair since 2019. Weather damage and structural decay had taken a toll on the historic site, prompting the installation of scaffolding and safety sheds that have obscured the house for years.

Thanks to state grants and private donors, those structures are now gone. The mansion’s roof, including a new skylight over the Palm Court, has been fully repaired, protecting the interior from water damage and preserving the foundation for future generations.

“It;s more than just a facelift,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy. “We’re deeply committed to preserving Hempstead House not only as a historic landmark, but also as a living, welcoming destination for visitors to enjoy. The entire preserve is a treasure, a place for nature, history and inspiration, and the gala directly supports all of our community programs from education and wellness to arts and cultural events.”

The restoration is part of a broader effort to revitalize the property. In 2023, the Hempstead House Garden underwent a transformation that reintroduced native, sensory plantings designed to blend historic charm with modern environmental practices.

Tickets are now available. Tickets for gala admission are $190 plus credit card fees, tickets for gala admission and the Mentalist Show are $350 plus credit card fees. Sponsorship packages are available.

In case of rain, the event will move indoors at Hempstead House. For tickets and more information, visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.