Jericho Cider Mill celebrates 205 years of business

Over the past decade, the Jericho Cider Mill has grown its wholesale business by 50%, with a presence in stores throughout the tri-state area and shipping its products to 48 states. Although the fall is its busiest time of year, the mill, which was founded on Route 106 in 1820, offers a variety of seasonal drinks and desserts year-round.

Ted Ketsoglou bought the farm 11 years ago from John Zulkofske, nicknamed “Farmer John.” But the sale of the mill wasn’t the first time the families had crossed. Zulkofske is a founding father of the Jericho Fire Department, where Ketsoglou now serves as a commissioner, Ketsoglou said.

“It was a nice fit. We kept it in the neighborhood,” he said. Ketsoglou said he grew up in New Hyde Park but moved to Jericho with his wife and children about 30 years ago.

Ketsoglou’s adult son, Kerry—who operates the mill with him—met his now-wife, Brianna, at the mill, where she worked as a cashier when they were both teenagers.

The original mill, which is located on Route 106 in Jericho, was built in the early 1800s, according to the businesses’ website. Although the Prohibition period closed the original mill in 1919, Jericho farmer John Hicks built another one a few thousand feet away from the old mill, where it currently stands.

The mill’s ownership is just one of many things that have changed in its 200-year history. Ketsoglou said one of the biggest changes that have been made under his operation is the mill’s wholesale business. He said the mill sells its products to supermarkets, convenience stores and markets throughout the tri-state area and in the past 11 years that he has operated the mill, the wholesale business has grown by 50%.

Ketsoglou said that while many shoppers on the South Shore and eastern Long Island may have wanted to purchase the products, the mill’s location made it difficult for them to shop there frequently.

“We started bringing the product out to them,” he said.

Ketsoglou said his family previously worked in the ice cream business, which had given him a lot of insight on the organization and machinery required for both industries.

“The similarity is just incredible,” he said.

Ketsoglou said the mill’s apple cider donuts and apple pies are popular items, both using fresh ingredients. He said the recipes have stayed the same since before his purchase of the mill, and that 90% of the mill’s offerings do not use any preservatives. He said all apples used are from the Hudson River Valley.

Although fall may be the mill’s busiest season, Ketsoglou said there is plenty to offer over the summer as well. He said ice cream flavors range from classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate to specialty options like apple crumb and apple pie. He said fruity pies, like key-lime and berry, and cheesecakes are offered over the summer months as well.

Ketsoglou said that the mill also offers its “famous frapples” during the summertime, which is a frozen apple cider.