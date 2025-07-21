Joel Foundation provides students with free summer arts education

Jack Kelly, Rose Sullivan and Stella Fraser (L. to R.) receive scholarships from the Joel Foundation to complete Long Island High School of the Arts’ Summer Arts Academy.

After the culmination of just two weeks’ work, rising eighth-grader Jack Kelly took some of his newfound piano skills to the stage. As part of the Long Island High School of the Arts’ Summer Arts Academy, students in the region learn how to work at a music industry-level pace.

Kelly is just one of three students in the area to receive a full tuition scholarship from the Joel Foundation, an organization headed by Billy and Alexis Joel.

“Its an opportunity for them to work with our industry professionals and our talented faculty on an elevated arts experience,” said the school’s assistant principal, Lindsay Rogan. The school, located in Syosset, is a BOCES program that educates students from across Nassau and Suffolk in the performing arts.

Of those 89 students, 14 received full tuition scholarships from the Joel Foundation, with three students representing Glen Cove and Locust Valley. This year Locust Valley’s Stella Fraser and Jack Kelly and Glen Cove’s Rose Sullivan are three recipients of the Joel Foundation’s scholarships. The three students, studying different disciplines at the school, said the program has taught them to hone their skills while looking at the technical aspects of the industry as well.

“We are always so, so thankful to the Joel Foundation, and to Billy and Alexis Joel, and to their commitment to arts on Long Island,” Rogan said.

“I’ve learned about new music concepts for songwriting,” said Kelly, a rising eighth grader studying music at the program. He said that in addition to music, the program has expanded his knowledge about the production and marketing side of the industry as well.

“It’s really cool to work with more experienced and professional people,” said Fraser, a rising 10th grader studying musical theater this summer.

She said the four-week program — which will culminate with a production of the musical “Beetlejuice” — focuses on different aspects of the industry, from harmonizing to dance training.

Sullivan, a rising ninth grader, said the program is “just difficult enough to allow me to learn, without being so hard that I fully struggle.”

Rogan said the students are learning to work at a “professional industry pace” by taking their skills to the stage after just two to four weeks. Fraser said the fast-paced environment is motivating her to pursue theater in the future as well.

Rogan said the Joel Foundation’s scholarship program works to “develop young artists” in the area through access to course offerings.

