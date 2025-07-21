Town of Oyster Bay announces return of ‘Passport Weekend’

The Town of Oyster Bay announced the return of its “special one-stop” Passport Weekend, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10. The event, designed to aid residents looking to apply for their passports, marks the third of the year following its success in February and May.

On Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, residents who book an appointment can apply for their passports with help from town staff members at Town Hall North in Oyster Bay and Town Hall South in Massapequa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Residents looking to apply for a new passport are invited to visit Town Hall during Passport Weekend to receive assistance,” said Town Clerk Richard LaMarca. “We can help you with organizing your documents, obtaining a photo and submitting the documents for approval.”

The town said that requirements for a passport include a 2 x 2 inches color photograph, proof of U.S. citizenship and proof of identity.

The town said the photograph must have a “clear view” of the applicant against a white or light background, and that photos will be available for $10 at both town halls during Passport Weekend.

Proof of citizenship includes previously issued U.S. passports, a birth certificate, a naturalization certificate, a certificate of citizenship or a consular report of birth abroad, the town said. Proof of identity includes a naturalization certificate, a government ID, a military ID or a valid driver’s license that was issued or renewed at least six months prior, the town said.

The town said the Passport Weekend service does not apply to adult renewals, unless the applicant’s passport is expired for over five years.

In addition to the weekend-long assistance, appointments are available at both town halls from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

For information on passport requirements and processing times, visit www.travel.state.gov.