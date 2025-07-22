Al Fresco brings joy to Manhasset’s Plandome Road

A child rides his scooter through a sprinkler during the Al Fresco on Plandome Road.

Music and laughter could be heard up and down Plandome Road as hundreds gathered for the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce’s annual Al Fresco street festival on Sunday, July 20.

“Our goal is to create a space where the community can come together, enjoy Plandome Road in a new way, and most importantly, support the incredible small businesses that make Manhasset unique,” Manhasset Chamber Co-President Antonietta Manzi said.

Sunday’s Al Fresco was the second of the summer, taking over North Plandome Road for community members to browse up and down without cars on the road and providing an avenue for the community to come together and support one another.

“What I enjoy most is seeing our community come together in such a vibrant and supportive way. There’s nothing quite like dining outdoors, enjoying live music, and watching families fill Plandome Road with energy and joy. Parents relax while kids roam freely with their friends, creating a true neighborhood atmosphere,” Manzi said. “And the best part? While everyone’s having a great time, our local restaurants are full, storefronts are buzzing, and small businesses are getting the exposure and support they deserve. It’s truly a great night for Manhasset.

Jean Morris, a Manhasset resident and owner of Third Street Goods, was selling a variety of personalized goods from cutting boards to ornaments, tumblers and wallets.

Morris, who participated in the first Al Fresco of the season, said the event gives small business owners like herself the ability to connect with the community and promote their business.

“We’re happy to connect with the community,” Morris said. “I think it’s a great event and great that the community comes out to support the event and local businesses.”

Entertainment is provided for every resident of every age, with activities to engage the children, live music performances and a plethora of local eateries where diners can sit right on the street to enjoy their meal.

Dining options varied from Greens Irish Pub to Publicans, Gino’s, and Umberto’s.

Also featured at the event were members of the Manhasset Public Library, including the library’s program coordinator, Michael Serraino.

Serraino said the Al Fresco gives the library an opportunity to further engage with people in the community and connect them with the library’s diverse services, oftentimes with people who don’t regularly utilize the library.

“We’re able to get in touch with the community on a deeper level by leaving the building and going out into the neighborhood,” Serraino said.

What started as a way to support local businesses during the pandemic has grown into an annual tradition now in its fifth year.

“The event has grown every year—not just in size but in spirit,” Manzi said.

The inaugural Al Fresco just featured live music, but has since increased its offerings for attendees.

“These additions have helped transform Plandome Road into a true summer celebration,” Manzi said. “By drawing residents out, we create more opportunities for our local businesses to shine—whether it’s through sidewalk sales, tastings, or simply connecting with the community face to face.”

Although this was the final Al Fresco of the season, Manzi said the community can look forward to more events in the future. Just a few already planned include Halloween on Plandome in October, and Merry Manhasset in November on Small Business Saturday.