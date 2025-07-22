Americana Eatery melds choice ingredients with diner classics

Americana Eatery and Bar, which opened in April, aims to bring elevated diner food to Great Neck.

Americana Eatery and Bar is bringing Great Neck some traditional diner fare with a modern twist.

Stephanos Frangos, a managing partner at the restaurant, said what goes into their food sets them apart.

“We upgraded the quality of ingredients that you would find in classic diners,” he said.

Frangos would know. Growing up in New Jersey, his father owned a diner, and he has been involved with similar restaurants his whole life.

He said that experience pushed him to open Americana.

“The diner style of hospitality, knowing the neighborhood, the clientele,” Frangos said. “[That] drew me to rebrand what was a classic-old school diner into a more modern-day diner.”

The restaurant, which opened in late April at 607 Northern Boulevard, aims to deliver its goods in a casual, light environment. The space is well-lit and brightly colored, a contrast to the drab interiors of some more traditional greasy spoons.

Americana Eatery and Bar occupies the building that housed Seven Seas Diner for more than 40 years until 2023. That restaurant was shuttered for good following an unsuccessful relaunch as the Greek restaurant Paros Grill in December of that year.

Even though the word “diner” doesn’t appear in Americana’s full name, Frangos notes that the menu is chock full of diner staples, with more set to come following a menu refresh.

“We’re going to bring back some of the classics,” he said, “But [we’ll] do them in a modern, better quality, way.”

Indeed, the menu includes updates to several standbys, like a Reuben made with wagyu corned beef ($23.25) or a pancetta Benedict with organic eggs ($14.45). Americana’s pancake offerings range from the plain buttermilk variety ($13.46) to flapjacks filled with French Valrhona chocolate nuggets ($16.95).

Frangos said that so far, its burgers ($18.95 or $19.45 with cheese) have created the most buzz among customers. The restaurant uses the famous burger blend from New Jersey-based butcher Pat LaFrieda for their patties.

“It’s a wow every single time,” he said.

The restaurant offers a full bar with craft cocktails, along with freshly pressed juices and ample milkshake options. Customers also can get their coffee fix, with lattes and espresso offered alongside the traditional bottomless cup of joe ($3.75).

To Frangos, success for Americana means making a positive imprint on the Great Neck community.

“That’s the most important thing…to make every customer that comes in here happy,” he said. “We want to be that neighborhood place.”