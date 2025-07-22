Syosset’s Grace Liu shortlisted for Chegg’s $100K Global Student Prize

Grace Liu, a 17-year-old Syosset rising senior, is one of 50 students selected from 11,000 applicants internationally for a $100,000 prize offered by Chegg.com, an educational technology company, for student innovation.

Liu started her nonprofit, Research to Empower, when she was 13 years old. Her goal was to teach others the foundations of research. Now, she reaches 200,000 people in 141 countries through free podcasts, workshops, and workbooks.

“I’ve just always been a very curious person. I’ve always considered myself a lifelong learner,” she said.

Despite her love of learning, Liu said she had trouble when she first wanted to start researching because many of the programs offered had age limitations and expensive tuition. Because of her own interest in the field, Liu said, she has always been passionate about creating accessible education.

Research to Empower, also known as ReTE, offers resources to kindergarten through twelfth graders that hope to “jumpstart their research journey,” she said.

Liu said that when she first started the nonprofit, she worked on the curriculum on her own, compiling resources when she had time on the weekends and after school. Now, she said, there is a team of people to work alongside and organizations that partner with ReTE. One of them is the National Youth Leadership Council.

Since then, the group has expanded to work with 42 local, national, and global organizations.

In December, the organization was one of 10 nonprofits recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars, earning a $10,000 grant.

“What I’m really proud of is that it has earned a formal endorsement from UNESCO,” Liu said. She said it is the only student-led implementing program partner for the United Nations’ International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development.

Liu also authored a book, “Research to Empower: A Vibrant Guidebook for Young Students,” which comprises much of what she has learned since the organization’s founding in 2021.

“I’m always amazed to see how far it has come, and I’m always very thankful to the people who have supported by work along the way,” she said.

Liu said that she continued to be motivated by the “social impact” of the nonprofit and is inspired by her interactions with students taking part in ReTE workshops.

“Why I keep doing Research to Empower is because of the people who are able to benefit from Research to Empower, and also hearing the successes of students who have completed our online curriculum… They were saying how they’ve changed their view on research,” she said.

Liu said she first applied to the Global Student Prize 2025 after coming across the application portal online. She said that being selected among the top 50 students has reaffirmed her mission that research is a powerful tool.

“I was just grateful to be shortlisted alongside so many inspiring students,” she said.

Chegg said it received 11,000 nominations and applications from 148 countries.

“I want to extend a huge congratulations to Grace. At Chegg, we’re proud to support and celebrate the changemakers who aren’t just imagining a better world – they’re building it,” said Chegg CEO and President Nathan Schultz.

Chegg said the top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in August and the winner will be announced later this year.

Liu said that she is honored to be shortlisted for the award and is inspired by the others who were named alongside her.

“It’s a very powerful reminder of the impact that the youth can create when we invest in education and youth leadership,” she said.