Glenwood man arrested after making threats to shoot Nassau County employees

A Glenwood man was charged with making a terroristic threat to the Nassau County Executive Building in Mineola, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police say that Robert Bogdanovic, 59, allegedly made shooting threats to building employees over the phone around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16. Police say he made the threats after complaining about his taxes to the employees.

Police said they were alerted to the alleged threats and quickly traced the call.

He was arrested at his Glenwood Landing home shortly after the incident was reported, according to police. He was charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

Making a terroristic threat is considered a Class D felony. Bogdanovich could face up to 7 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty during his first arraignment on July 17.

His bail is set at $10,000 cash, $100,000 insured bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.