Maroon 5 headlines 20th annual Feinstein Summer Concert

Maroon 5 headlined the 2025 Feinstein Summer Concert at the Old Westbury Gardens.

The Old Westbury Gardens became the home of the 20th anniversary of the Feinstein Summer Concert with Maroon 5 headlining the celebration.

The July 10 concert helped raise a record-breaking $4.3 million, which Northwell Health said will accelerate the development of new treatments and cures.

“The Feinstein Institutes exemplifies what’s possible when innovation, collaboration and purpose converge,” said Northwell President and CEO Michael J. Dowling.

The annual Feinstein Summer Concert began in 2005 and has helped raise a total of $45 million for medical research.

Other notable performers at the concert in recent years include Gwen Stefani in 2024 and Enrique Iglesias in 2022

Kevin Tracey, the president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and the Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research, said the concert marks 20 years of scientific progress.

“Community support has elevated our research programs to lead globally in mental health, autoimmune diseases and bioelectronic medicine,” he said. “Philanthropy accelerates our mission to produce knowledge to cure disease.”

Dowling said that philanthropy has helped Feinstein expand access to care.

The Feinstein Institutes functions as a large research wing for Northwell Health and has made advancements in treatments of conditions including lupus, arthritis, sepsis, cancer, psychiatric illness and Alzheimer’s disease.