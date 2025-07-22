New hires, promotions on Long Island

Maria Bohrer

Bohrer of the Lindenhurst Rotary Club has joined as the board of the Melville-based nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter.

Matthew T. McDonough

McDonough was appointed chairman of the Jovia Financial Credit Union Board of Directors. He is the founder and principal of McDonough PLLC in Babylon and a recognized authority in municipal law.

Deborah Schiff

Schiff, the executive vice president of Ambulatory Strategy and Business Development for Northwell Health, was appointed to the United Way of Long Island Board of Directors. She is responsible for building the ambulatory network through physician alignment, IPA development and ambulatory site development.

Samir S. Taneja, MD

Teneja has been appointed senior vice president, Northwell’s system chair of urology and chair of the Smith Institute for Urology. He is a surgeon whose long career has been spent driving innovation in urologic cancer diagnosis and treatment, especially prostate cancer.

Frank Oswald

Oswald joined the law firm of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. as an associate attorney in its trusts and estates department. Following his admission to the bar, he has worked with prominent law firms in Staten Island and Brooklyn, gaining significant experience in Surrogate’s Court proceedings across the five boroughs and Long Island.

Stephanie Osnard

The law firm of Quatela Chimeri PLLC hired Osnard as an associate attorney in the matrimonial and family law practice group. She graduated from Maurice A. Dean School of Law at Hofstra University in 2024.

Richard N. Pagnotta, Jr.

Quatela Chimeri PLLC welcomes Pagnotta as an associate attorney concentrating in the matrimonial and family law practice group. He graduated from Maurice A. Dean School of Law at Hofstra University in 2017.

John R. Eyerman, Jr.

Quatela Chimeri PLLC promoted Eyerman to partner. He practices in the transactional, litigation, and appellate forums. Eyerman graduated from Brooklyn Law School in 2019, having served as associate managing editor of the Brooklyn Law Review.

