Palazzo Ristorante opens doors in Port Washington

A new Italian dining experience arrived in downtown Port Washington with the grand opening on July 3 of Palazzo Ristorante at 286 Main St.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., extended to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Palazzo introduces a menu blending time-honored Italian recipes with innovative culinary touches. Highlights include fresh-made wood-fired pizzas like margherita, carnivora, and pesto pies, as well as gourmet pasta and seafood entrées, such as squid ink frutti di mare, grilled branzino, and the 16-ounce bistecca alla fiorentina. Diners can also enjoy dishes like lamb chops, black sea bass, and traditional favorites such as cacio e pepe and tagliatelle bolognese.

The bar crudo station features raw seafood prepared fresh, including oysters on the half shell, clams, jumbo lump crab meat, and shrimp cocktail. Appetizers range from grilled zucchini and bruschetta to baked clams and peppers. A rotating selection of Italian wines and craft cocktails accompanies the menu.

Palazzo’s atmosphere is described as “casual elegant,” featuring a full bar, patio seating, and an interior designed for both intimate dinners and group gatherings. The restaurant accepts reservations and takeout orders via phone at (516) 226‑3155, with payment options including all major credit cards.

Part of Nassau County’s vibrant Main Street corridor, Palazzo adds to Port Washington’s evolving food scene. It joins other North Shore favorites by spotlighting authentic Italian cuisine rooted in traditional recipes.