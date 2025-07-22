Sid Jacobson JCC’s 40th annual Golf & Games Outing honors Executive Director David Black

More than 250 supporters turned out Monday, July 21, for the Sid Jacobson JCC’s annual Golf & Games Outing at Fresh Meadow Country Club, celebrating Executive Director David Black’s 14-year tenure while raising funds for the agency’s programs and services across Long Island.

The 2025 event marked a milestone for the East Hills-based JCC, as Black was honored for his transformative leadership, credited with expanding the center’s reach and solidifying its role as a vital community resource.

“The outing ostensibly celebrating my legacy turned into a lovefest of connection and grace that makes our Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center so unique,” Black said. “What was honored that evening were the true heroes of the agency: the staff, the leadership, and the philanthropists who understand that humanity flourishes when we care for each other.”

The day’s festivities included 18 holes of golf, Canasta and Mah Jongg sessions led by longtime volunteer Judy Umansky, and an evening reception with dinner, dancing, and tributes to Black’s legacy.

Under his leadership, the JCC has launched a range of impactful initiatives, including the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, the Gayle Berg Center for Resilience, the Center for Community Engagement, and the Randie Waldbaum Malinsky Center for Israel—reportedly the only one of its kind on Long Island.

“Like ‘The Little Prince,’ David has taught us profound lessons about love, friendship and the power of perspective,” said Nancy Waldbaum, Sid Jacobson JCC board president. “David is and was overflowing with unique vision of how to continually help us elevate our programs and services to our members and our community.”

“David leads with vision, purpose and heart,” said Brett Goldberg, chair of the Golf & Games Committee. “We knew this year had to be special—and it was. The outing was more than just a fundraiser. It was a celebration of the kind of leadership that lifts an entire community.”

In his closing remarks, Black thanked the staff and board for their partnership and shared a personal note from his mother: “Your canvas is large, your colors are bright, don’t stay in the corners while you still have the light.”

Proceeds from the event will support the JCC’s efforts to expand access to programming, strengthen community services, and meet growing needs in the region.