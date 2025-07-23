Road resurfacing set to begin in Roslyn Harbor, Glenwood Landing

Road resurfacing work is set to begin the week of Monday, July 28, on three key roadways in Roslyn Harbor and Glenwood Landing, according to the Nassau County Department of Public Works, as confirmed to Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

Nassau DPW crews will begin with minor concrete work on Cody Avenue from Scudders Lane to Glenwood Road; Schoolhouse Hill Road from Grove Street to Glenwood Road; and Grove Street to Schoolhouse Hill Road. Once concrete work is completed, milling and paving are scheduled to begin the week of August 4. All work is weather permitting.

“These essential infrastructure improvements will make the communities of Roslyn Harbor and Glenwood Landing more vibrant and maximize the safety of our roadways for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists alike,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am glad to hear that work is set to begin soon, and I encourage community members who may be impacted by this work to plan their commutes accordingly to minimize any disruption to their daily routines while the project is completed. Please drive safely!”