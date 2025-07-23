Quantcast
Carle Place
Community Guide

Special Section: Guide to Westbury Private Schools

By Frankie DiCalogero Posted on
Chaminade High School
Chaminade High School
Private Schools

Westbury Friends School

550 Post Ave, Westbury, NY 11590

westburyfriendsschool.org

516-333-3178

St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School

101 Maple Ave, Westbury, NY 11590

stbolh.org

516-333-0580

Long Island Montessori School

718 The Plain Rd, Westbury, NY 11590

longislandmontessori.com

516-997-0250

Chaminade High School
340 Jackson Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
516-742-5555

Henry Viscardi School at the Viscardi Center
www.henryviscardischool.org
201 I.U. Willets Road
Albertson, NY 11507
516-465-1400

St. Aidan School
www.staidanschool.org
510 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
516-746-6585

St. Anne’s School
www.stannesgcschool.org
25 Dartmouth Street
Garden City, NY 11530
516-352-1205

Schechter School of Long Island
www.schechterli.org
6 Cross Street
Williston Park, NY 11596
516-539-3700

