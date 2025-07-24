The Bryant Library to host first paper shredding event

The Bryant Library will host its first paper shredding event.

The Bryant Library is hosting its first paper shredding event on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Inspired by other libraries, the community will be able to safely dispose of old documents and protect personal information. A secure, on-site shredding truck will be available to shred paper documents while you watch.

“Shredding documents is important so your confidential information cannot be read, reconstructed or misused,” said Amanda Bernocco, director of programming and public relations at the Bryant Library. “We are looking forward to giving the community the opportunity to destroy their documents in a secure and private manner at The Bryant Library.”

The shredding truck cannot dispose of wet paper, plastic, binders, large binder clips, garbage, hard-covered books, plastic sleeves, boxes, or plastic bags.

The event is free and no registration is required.