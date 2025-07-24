Port Washington Children’s Center appoints Christine Paige as executive director

The Port Washington Children’s Center has named Christine Paige as its new executive director, effective July 1.

Paige, who had served as interim executive director since February, brings more than 17 years of experience in childcare and education to the permanent role.

Paige joined the Center in May 2024 and was promoted to program director just six months later. Known for her commitment to nurturing children and supporting staff, she quickly established herself as a leader within the organization. Before coming to PWCC, she spent 12 years as an elementary and special education teacher.

In her nearly two decades of experience, Paige has worked extensively in early childhood education, camp programs, and school-age childcare. Her background includes curriculum development, classroom management, individualized instruction, program coordination, staff supervision, and ensuring the safety and well-being of children.

“I am honored and excited to be chosen as executive director of the Port Washington Children’s Center,” Paige said. “In this role, I will work to strengthen our relationships with families through regular communication and events, while also building partnerships with local schools, libraries, businesses, and organizations. Through local outreach and by sharing our center’s success stories and our students’ achievements, I hope to enhance the visibility of all the incredible things happening here. Through this continued promotion and transparency, I aim to further earn the trust of the Port Washington community.”

PWCC Board President Vita Molis said Paige has already demonstrated the leadership qualities the center values most.

“The Port Washington Children’s Center has always been shaped by strong, compassionate leadership, and Christine Paige embodies exactly that,” said Molis. “Since stepping into the interim role, Christine has led with clarity, calm, and care. The board is fully confident she is the right person to guide us forward, and we’re incredibly proud to have her at the helm.”

The Port Washington Children’s Center has served community families for more than 48 years, offering a range of programs for children of all ages.

For more information, visit www.pwchildrenscenter.org or follow @pwchildrenscenter on Instagram.