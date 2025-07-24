County gives Fire Service Academy additional $100,000 of funding

Nassau County awarded the Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage with an additional $100,000 in funding.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman officially awarded the Nassau County Fire Academy’s Juniors Program, Camp Fahrenheit, with an additional $100,000 in funding on Thursday, July 24.

Blakeman said the county has given the junior’s program over $20 million over the last four years, and the additional funding will be used to maintain the facilities and equipment.

“We are making a commitment to our fire service academy,” he said.

The fire academy in Old Bethpage is a nationally recognized training initiative for aspiring young firefighters under 18.

Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker recognized the hard work that dozens of teenagers from across the county and surrounding areas put in.

“They’re here working hard so they can be our future firefighters,” she said.

“Camp Fahrenheit 516” was established in 2015 by the Nassau County Junior Firefighter Association and the Nassau County Fire Service Academy staff and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

During the week-long program, teens participate in intensive firefighting training at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy. The program includes a variety of challenging courses, such as search and rescue, emergency evacuation procedures, and live-fire exercises, designed to build confidence and skills.

Blakeman also took the chance to praise the firefighter departments across Nassau.

“We have the best firefighters in America,” Blakeman said. “They are the reason why we are the safest county in America.”

After the check presentation, junior firefighters demonstrated multiple fire-related procedures, including a car fire incident, propane tank incidents, mass casualty incident training, forcible entry, search and rescue and emergency procedures.

The number of individuals willing to volunteer as firefighters in the state has been steadily declining for decades.

John D’Alessandro, a firefighter in Saratoga County and FASNY’s association secretary, said there are roughly 75,000 to 80,000 volunteer firefighters in the state. He also said there were approximately 120,000 volunteers during the early 2000s.

Nearly 90% of New York’s fire departments are volunteer-run, and they save taxpayers an estimated $3.8 billion annually in salary and benefits, according to a 2023 study from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

“We understand that people are very busy with their personal lives, we understand they have a lot going on, but what could be more rewarding than protecting your community?” Blakeman asked on Thursday.

The Nassau County Fire Service Academy is hosting a recruitment session on Sunday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 Winding Road in Old Bethpage, featuring demonstrations similar to those performed on Thursday.